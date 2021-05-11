Budweiser Has Announced Its Final 4 Dogs for Its Holiday Cans
Voting closes Wednesday, May 12, so hurry and pick your pup.
December may seem a ways out, but Budweiser isn't wasting any time prepping for its annual holiday cans. The ubiquitous beer maker has already narrowed down its potential ambassadors to four adorable dogs and you get to vote on which one will be the star for the 2021 fall run.
Earlier this week, Budweiser announced its final four—Kallie Kennard, Dr. Doom, Wilson, and Opie—for voting. The company needs to choose one dog to appear on its seasonal cans, and thus, needs your help. To vote, you can hit up social media (Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram) and comment with the dog of your choice's hashtag. The contest is open through Wednesday.
Here are the finalists, per a press release:
- Kallie Kennard (#TeamKallie): A 2-year-old Australian Cattle Dog/Australian Shepherd/Siberian/ Husky/Beagle/German Shepherd mix from Carrollton, Texas. She's a shelter dog with, according to Bud, "two speeds:" zoomies or cuddles. She can catch anything, is a big fan of sniffing, and kisses on command.
- Dr. Doom (#TeamDrDoom): A 3.5-month-old Pembroke Welsh Corgi from Brooklyn that is a fan of sliced turkey and ice cubes, loves fetch, and is a friend of other pets. He's "fun and flirty, despite what his name implies!"
- Wilson (#TeamWilson): A 1.5-year-old Saint Bernard from Morrison, Colorado that is actually related to Beethoven from Beethoven's Big Break and Beethoven The Real Story.
- Opie (#TeamOpie): An American Bulldog that is 3 years-old and lives in Boston. He loves big sticks, the beach, and eating "doggo ice cream."
If your own dog didn't make the finals, you can still check out a mockup of your pup on a Budweiser can. Maybe it'll provide a little motivation for next year?