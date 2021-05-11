Budweiser Has Announced Its Final 4 Dogs for Its Holiday Cans

December may seem a ways out, but Budweiser isn't wasting any time prepping for its annual holiday cans. The ubiquitous beer maker has already narrowed down its potential ambassadors to four adorable dogs and you get to vote on which one will be the star for the 2021 fall run.

Earlier this week, Budweiser announced its final four—Kallie Kennard, Dr. Doom, Wilson, and Opie—for voting. The company needs to choose one dog to appear on its seasonal cans, and thus, needs your help. To vote, you can hit up social media (Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram) and comment with the dog of your choice's hashtag. The contest is open through Wednesday.

Here are the finalists, per a press release: