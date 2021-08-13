Budweiser Made a Candle That Smells Just Like a Backyard Barbecue

Summer may be drawing to a close, but that doesn't mean it has to end. Not really, anyway, with Budweiser teaming up with candle brand Homesick to create a candle that instantly evokes the specific scent of the season.

The limited-edition Backyard BBQ Candle, which retails for $34.99, appears to be the perfect ode to your summer plans. And the company claims that it smells, as expected, like food on the grill and a fresh-out-of-the-cooler Budweiser.

"We love capturing the moments that matter most through scent, so we had a blast working with Budweiser on this collaboration," Lauren Lamagna, a general manager from Homesick, said in a press release. "So many of our favorite summer memories involve BBQ and Bud, meaning we had a ton of personal experience to draw on creating these candles. We hope the fans love them as much as we do."