Budweiser's $5 'Dad Card' Gets You $430 Worth of Beer

If you're looking for a Father's Day gift that looks like you pulled out all the stops but will only run the change in your couch cushions, Budweiser has a promo that will do the trick.

Budweiser is selling what it calls the "Budweiser Dad Card," which it is pushing as a year of free beer. It's not really free, but it's not too far off. (And if you get it as a gift, it's definitely free.)

The Dad Card costs $5 and functions like a prepaid credit card. The holder -- a representative confirmed to Thrillist that this is a physical card and not an e-card -- can swipe it at any store that sells Budweiser to pick up some Budweiser. Whether or not it lasts you a whole year is a matter of how much you're picking up, but you can use the card to get $430 worth of Budweiser over the course of a year. If you're throwing a "I can finally see my friends" party, the card might not quite make a full year.

Nonetheless, that's a lot of beer. The catch is that the company says the cards are in very limited supply. A representative tells Thrillist that there will be "fewer than 50 limited-edition Dad Cards available." They'll go on sale on June 18 at noon ET. Once they're gone, they're gone, and that $5 you set aside for a card will only buy dad $5 worth of beer.