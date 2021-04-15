Budweiser Will Give You Beer Money for Getting Vaccinated

Getting vaccinated is important for the mere fact it means an eventual return to normalcy. It also, however, means free beer, which I'm pretty sure we can all get onboard with. Just like Sam Adams, Budweiser is now footing the bill for a free round when you get your shots.

All you have to do is share proof of vaccination (upload a selfie with your sticker or card) to ABeerOnBud.com and you'll be entered to receive a free round—if you're 21 or older, of course. That's naturally the stipulation here. The beer maker will then send you a $5 virtual debit card to cover (or help cover) your pint.

"We can't wait to see our buds," the company's said in its latest commercial. "But when we do, let's do it safely."