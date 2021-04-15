Budweiser Will Give You Beer Money for Getting Vaccinated
As if we needed any more of an incentive...
Getting vaccinated is important for the mere fact it means an eventual return to normalcy. It also, however, means free beer, which I'm pretty sure we can all get onboard with. Just like Sam Adams, Budweiser is now footing the bill for a free round when you get your shots.
All you have to do is share proof of vaccination (upload a selfie with your sticker or card) to ABeerOnBud.com and you'll be entered to receive a free round—if you're 21 or older, of course. That's naturally the stipulation here. The beer maker will then send you a $5 virtual debit card to cover (or help cover) your pint.
"We can't wait to see our buds," the company's said in its latest commercial. "But when we do, let's do it safely."
We can all cheers to that, huh? The contest kicked off April 15 and closes on May 16. In total, Budweiser is giving away 10,000 of those debit cards, totaling $50,000, according to a spokesperson.
Budweiser said it's also supporting the restaurant and bar industry throughout this difficult past year. The company nixed its usual Super Bowl spot and donated the budget to the COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative instead.
Earlier this month, in celebration of National Beer Day, Budweiser also released a COVID-19 vaccine PSA called "Good Times are Coming." The message is clear: get the vaccine and you can finally drink a few brews with the buds again—this time, on Budweiser's dime.