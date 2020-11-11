Budweiser's Holiday-Themed Beer Cans Are in Stores Nationwide

Gift giving is no easy feat and it seems as though with each passing year the task gets that much more difficult. Your mom, brother, and best friend have accumulated plenty of their own unnecessary junk and don't need any more. Which is why you should give the gift that keeps on giving: beer.

Budweiser has unveiled its own holiday-themed stein cans that will not only give you the Christmas warm and fuzzies, but will get you buzzed too . That's exactly what we all need after surviving this year. In honor of the season, the American-style Lager maker has debuted four festive designs to get you in the spirit. The best part? The holiday beer cases are already available at retailers nationwide.

"Budweiser’s 2020 Holiday Limited Edition Stein Cans feature four unique and idyllic winter designs, three with the famous Clydesdales, and one with the return of a fan favorite, our Budweiser Dalmatian," vice president of marketing Monica Rustgi said in a statement to Fox News.