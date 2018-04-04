Jim Beam and Budweiser Are Making a New Barrel-Aged Beer Together

Not since apple pie met ice cream has their been a more all-American marriage quite like the one that's about to descend upon bars and beer aisles. That's because America's favorite cheap beer, Budweiser, is teaming up with iconic bourbon maker Jim Beam to produce a new limited-edition brew this fall. Apparently, beer dreams really do come true.
The two booze brands announced on Tuesday that they're getting ready to kick off a special partnership to celebrate their shared American heritage and America's love for drinking by embracing the popular "shot and a beer" combo. Specifically, that means you'll likely be seeing a lot of "shot of Jim Beam and a Budweiser" deals in bars starting this month. Then, in the fall, they'll be unleashing the Budweiser Reserve Copper Lager, a special release that's brewed with two-row barley and aged on Jim Beam bourbon barrel staves.
The limited edition beer will have a "toasted oak aroma" with a nutty taste and notes of rye and vanilla, and be available starting in September, per a joint press release. The collaboration is also meant to mark the 85th anniversary of the repeal of Prohibition, which both brands managed to persevere through despite not being able to make their signature products.
“We are very excited about this partnership not only because both brands share common history but also an obsession for quality and a decade’s long connection to America,” said Ricardo Marques, vice president of marketing for Budweiser. “This is a truly unique partnership and innovation that will surely drive excitement with our drinkers.”
True, you'll have to wait a few months to try the new beer, but the good news is it sounds like spring and summer are fixing to feature a whole bunch of deals on Jim Beam and Bud combos. After all, you may need to switch it up after all the super affordable rosé that's out there.
