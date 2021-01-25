News Here's Why Budweiser Won't Have a Super Bowl Commercial This Year The company will put ad money toward COVID-19 vaccination awareness efforts instead.

Since 1983, Budweiser has consistently delivered iconic Super Bowl commercial after iconic Super Bowl commercial, which is why it's such big news that after a decades-long streak, the company opted out of taking center stage this year. Budweiser announced Monday that it would not be airing any commercials during Super Bowl LV broadcast, redirecting the budget toward promoting the COVID-19 vaccine instead. In typical Budweiser fashion, the announcement video—titled Bigger Picture—was just as memorable as one of its primetime ads. It's an emotional reflection of life in a pandemic, narrated by On the Rocks actress Rashida Jones, that promises a return to the Super Bowl screen in 2022.

By now, most Americans know that COVID-19 vaccines exist, but public attitudes toward vaccination is shaky at best. Joint efforts by the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative aim to build widespread trust in the vaccine's safety and efficacy in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus and save lives. "Working with partners like the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative, we’re helping to safely bring people back together again soon," reads Budweiser's video description on YouTube. The beer company's move to prioritize vaccination awareness over funny commercials not only offers a financial boost for the education campaign, but also a major endorsement of its mission. Budweiser isn't the only company taking a break from advertising at the Super Bowl this year. Coca-Cola, Hyundai, Audi, and Pepsi are a few other prominent names that were hesitant to funnel resources into an event largely overshadowed by the coronavirus. When one company backs out, though, a new one takes its place. After a headline-making year with developments like digital-only restaurants, a sustainability tracker, and cilantro-lime cauliflower rice, Chipotle announced it would be premiering its first-ever Super Bowl ad in 2021. Titled Can a Burrito Change the World?, the 30-second ad flaunts Chipotle's integrous food sourcing methods. "Our big game ad debut is a milestone moment for our brand," said Chris Brandt, Chipotle's chief marketing officer, in a press release. "We want to use this massive platform to help shift attention toward creating positive change for the challenges our food system faces and educate consumers on how they can make a difference."

There's a lot at stake right now and while major companies always have profit in mind, it's nice to see corporate campaigns geared toward making the world a better place.