Budweiser Promises to Give Unsold Beer from the World Cup to the Winning Country

In the final hour, alcohol was banned at Qatar's stadiums, leaving World Cup sponsor Budweiser with thousands of unused beers. Now, the beverage giant is promising its stock to the tournament's winning team, Food & Wine reports.

On Friday, it was announced that alcohol sales would be prohibited inside and outside all of the eight stadiums—only after Budweiser had dropped $75 million to become the tournament's official beer sponsor. Ouch. In addition to the whopping $42 million prize, the eventual World Cup champs will also bring home an entire warehouse of beer for their country as a result.

"Where there is a celebration, there is always a Budweiser," a spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch InBev told Marketwatch. "We will host the ultimate championship celebration for the winning country. Because, for the winning fans, they've taken the world. More details will be shared when we get closer to the finals."