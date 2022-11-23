Budweiser Promises to Give Unsold Beer from the World Cup to the Winning Country
The eventual champs will take home $42 million in prize money AND a warehouse of beer.
In the final hour, alcohol was banned at Qatar's stadiums, leaving World Cup sponsor Budweiser with thousands of unused beers. Now, the beverage giant is promising its stock to the tournament's winning team, Food & Wine reports.
On Friday, it was announced that alcohol sales would be prohibited inside and outside all of the eight stadiums—only after Budweiser had dropped $75 million to become the tournament's official beer sponsor. Ouch. In addition to the whopping $42 million prize, the eventual World Cup champs will also bring home an entire warehouse of beer for their country as a result.
"Where there is a celebration, there is always a Budweiser," a spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch InBev told Marketwatch. "We will host the ultimate championship celebration for the winning country. Because, for the winning fans, they've taken the world. More details will be shared when we get closer to the finals."
While alcohol was initially allowed in stadiums, Qatar officials had a last-minute change of heart. The news reportedly came as "a shock" to FIFA." Budweiser seemingly agreed, tweeting and then later deleting, "Well, this is awkward."
"Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from [...] stadium perimeters," FIFA said in a statement. "The tournament organizers appreciate AB InBev's understanding and continuous support to our joint commitment to cater for everyone during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022."