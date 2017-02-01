Budweiser's Super Bowl Commercial Is a Powerful Story About Immigration

Massive protests at major airports, legal challenges, condemnation from the tech industry and elsewhere -- the backlash against President Donald Trump's executive order banning immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries continues to grow around the world. That's why it may be surprising -- if not particularly curious -- that Budweiser released its new Super Bowl commercial on Tuesday, featuring a powerful story about none other than immigration.

The one-minute commercial, "Born the Hard Way," tells the (condensed) tale of Anheuser-Busch's co-founder, Adolphus Busch, who emigrated to the United States from Germany in 1857. After making the difficult voyage across the Atlantic, the then-18-year-old Busch is met with anti-immigrant insults like "You're not wanted here" and "Go back home." But, eventually, he makes it St. Louis, where none other than one Eberhard Anheuser buys him a beer... That's about all the story they could fit in the ad, but you get the point: it's about the American Dream, which of course, is a concept largely exemplified by immigrants. Oh, and it's also meant to sell lots of Budweiser.