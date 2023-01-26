You Can Now Win a Free Stay at This Kentucky Distillery's VIP Guest House

If the prospect of going on an all-expenses-paid $10,000 trip for two at an exclusive, ultra-private distillery guest house is something that piques your interest, you're in luck. There is only one thing you have to do to get it. Run (literally, though.)

Buffalo Trace Distillery recently made history. Since Prohibition, it has managed to fill its eight millionth barrel of bourbon, and to celebrate both the milestone and all the bourbon enthusiasts who helped the iconic distillery achieve its goal, it is giving away the chance of both winning some rare bottles of booze and going on an incredible trip.

One lucky winner will be able to stay on-site at the distillery at its private guest house, dubbed the Stagg Lodge. The lodge has never been offered to the public before, and it is an invite-only accommodation. Sprawling across 4,000 square feet, the cabin is located on the edge of the Whiskey Farm, which overlooks the distillery, the Kentucky River, and downtown Frankfort. It features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a gorgeous double-sided fireplace, and guests will be able to access a wrap-around deck offering incredible views.