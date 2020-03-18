Buffalo Wild Wings Is Offering Its BOGO Wings Deal via Delivery & Takeout Now

Ordering delivery for every meal may not seem like the most financially sound decision, but we all have to preserve our work from home snack stash somehow. Joining a long list of other chains, Buffalo Wild Wings just announced that it's extending its popular buy-one, get-one (BOGO) deal for wings to delivery and takeout orders this month.
The casual sports bar chain has long offered a BOGO deal for traditional wings on Tuesdays and a BOGO deal for boneless wings on Thursday, but for dine-in customers only. Now, as we all get to used to social distancing because of the COVID-19 outbreak, BWW wants to make sure you can still enjoy the wings deals -- from home.
From now through March 31, 2020, you can get buy-one, get-one bone-in wings delivered or for takeout on Tuesdays or the same with boneless wings on Thursdays, the chain announced on Tuesday.
Thrillist's Best (and the Rest): The Best Hidden Gems on Netflix
While many Buffalo Wild Wings locations have shut down regular dine-in operations, the company said it's committed to feeding fans.
"Buffalo Wild Wings kitchens across the country remain open for Takeout and Delivery through our website, app and delivery partners," BWW states on its website. "The safety of our guests and teams is, and will continue to be, our top priority as we navigate through this situation."
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.