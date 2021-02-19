A New Fish Sandwich Swims into Buffalo Wild Wings

Try to think back to when you were first made aware of the chicken sandwich wars. Hard, right? It just seems like they’ve been happening for years. Well commit this moment to memory because the crispy fish sandwich wars have officially begun.

No, it is not your imagination: fish sandwiches are popping up all over the place. We last let you know about Popeyes’ Cajun flounder take, and now Buffalo Wild Wings is getting in on the action with the launch of its all-new Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich. And these are two companies famed for their chicken!

According to Chew Boom, Buffalo Wild Wings beer-batters wild-caught Icelandic haddock, tops it with shredded lettuce and garlic tartar sauce, and serves it on a toasted hoagie roll. It may sound vaguely familiar to a select few because the chain has previously offered an Alaska cod version at some locations.

The ocean’s answer to the fine-feathered battle for sandwich dominance will likely conclude much sooner than those unending chicken wars. Buffalo Wild Wings crispy sandwich, for one, will only be available until March 29.