Buffalo Wild Wings Has New Football-Inspired Meal Bundles

Football season is right around the corner, and Buffalo Wild Wings has new food bundles to keep you fueled up while you watch the big game.

Starting September 1, the casual restaurant chain is offering football-inspired menu options in the form of a Tablegate Bundle and a Tailgate Bundle. The Tablegate Bundle is a dine-in-only option that offers 20 boneless wings that can be flavored with sauce or dry seasoning; Everything Pretzel Knots, which are topped with everything seasoning and served with cheese and honey mustard; and Buffalo Chicken Tots, which feature a bed of tots piled high with buffalo chicken, sauce, and bleu cheese.

The Tailgate Bundle, which is the restaurant’s takeout option, features 15 boneless wings and 15 traditional wings flavored however you desire, Everything Pretzel Knots, and a large order of plain tots. The Tailgate Bundle will be available for both takeout and delivery. So on a hectic game day, you won’t have to worry about leaving the house to get your bundle.

Game day just got a little more fun! For those of you who like a little extra punch with your football, Buffalo Wild Wings is also offering the Spiked Football. The cocktail is a tiki-style drink served in a custom football-shaped glass. The drink is a refreshing mix of Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, coconut, lime, and pineapple juices.