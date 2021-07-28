Buffalo Wild Wings Is Giving Out Free Wings for National Wing Day

It's a weird time to be celebrating chicken wings with a national chicken shortage taking place. Even with National Chicken Wing Day landing on July 29, some places known for the wings are making big shifts. Hurricane Grill & Wings is celebrating the day by introducing pork "wings," for instance.

Still, there are places to get some chicken if you really need them. Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a deal to make sure you're getting the wings you crave, even if they're boneless wings, aka adult chicken nuggets. Place an order for boneless wings on July 29, and you'll get a second order of boneless wings for free.

BWW will be serving up this offer for takeout or dine-in order -- no delivery orders -- all day on National Chicken Wing Day. Though, like most deals of this nature, they throw in the "participating locations" caveat. So, if the only reason you're swinging in is the free plate, be sure to call ahead and make sure your local B-Dubs is a participator.