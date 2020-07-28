Buffalo Wild Wings Is Giving Out Free Wings for National Chicken Wing Day
B-Dubs is celebrating Wing Day the best way possible. Free wings.
It's July 29 in the year 2020. Lunchtime is approaching. What are you going to do? Wing it? No! Or, well, yeah, kind of. (I'll never be sorry.)
July 29 is National Chicken Wing Day. Though this isn't a real holiday, this kernel of knowledge can help improve the return on your meal decisions today. There are deals on chicken arms and legs at restaurants across the country. Buffalo Wild Wings is, of course, no exception. What would a Chicken Wing Day be without the B-Dubs? The chain is going to set you up with six free wings when you get any size order of wings.
Many states have rolled back business openings and closed restaurants again. So, the deal is available for both dine-in and pickup, with the latter being the more highly recommended of the two due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, be sure to abide by your local mandates regarding masks. Buffalo Wild Wings as a company does not require masks, but your city or state might. (Plus, wearing a mask helps to protect others in your community.)
So, however many wings you thought you wanted for lunch or dinner, plan on six of them coming in gratis. Thank you, National Chicken Wing Day. You're the real hero.
