Everyone in the U.S. Gets Free Buffalo Wild Wings if the Super Bowl Goes into Overtime

For the fourth year in a row , Buffalo Wild Wings is offering fans free wings if the game goes into overtime. And since 22 games have gone into overtime already this NFL season alone, making it one of the most thrilling and memorable in recent years, your chances of scoring free wings are looking pretty good.

If those odds aren't enough for you, Inspire Stories, the company behind BWW, reports that five of the last seven years have featured at least one playoff matchup that went into overtime.

Long story short, if the Super Bowl on February 13 goes into overtime, fans in both the US and Canada can head to any Buffalo Wild Wings location on February 28 from 4 pm to 7 pm local time to get six free boneless or traditional wings. The offer extends to both dine-in and in-person takeout.

So it doesn't matter whether the Cincinnati Bengals or Los Angeles Rams take home the trophy this year, you can still feel like a winner.