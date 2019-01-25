Everyone in the U.S. Gets Free Buffalo Wild Wings if the Super Bowl Goes Into Overtime

Nothing says Super Bowl Sunday quite like consuming an objectively unhealthy amount of wings. This is, perhaps, why it’s the busiest day of the year for Buffalo Wild Wings, which sold about 14 million wings during last year’s big game. Football fans across the United States flock to the eatery to catch the game and they just may be rewarded for doing so this year.
If the Super Bowl showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots goes into overtime on February 3 in Atlanta, Buffalo Wild Wings will give everyone in America a free snack-sized order of wings. The deal doesn’t only extend to people in the establishment on game day. Anyone within reasonable distance of a B-Dubs will be able to cash in on this freebie.
A snack-sized portion isn’t a skimpy giveaway, either. At Buffalo Wild Wings, five wings are considered a snack. You can choose whether you want your wings served up traditional or boneless style. There is, however, a super tiny catch.
The free wings won’t be available on Super Bowl Sunday. But that’s probably fine because you’ll be chock full of chicken wings by halftime. This promotion will only be available February 18 from 4pm to 7pm local time. You don’t have to purchase anything else to claim your order, but you will have to pop into a Buffalo Wild Wings and enjoy your order there.
For now, you’ll just have to wait and see how the Super Bowl plays out to find out whether you’re getting free wings or not. In the meantime, enjoy whatever’s in your excessive spread.
