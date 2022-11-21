Buffalo Wild Wings Has a New Late-Night Menu & Everything's $4

Food tastes better when it's cheaper and enjoyed after 10 pm. I don't make the rules. I just follow them. But Buffalo Wild Wings does agree. So, the chain is introducing a Late Night Menu, and everything on it is under $5.

BWW's latest selection, which features food, beer, and drinks all for $4, is available between 9 pm and close every single day. As for what's on the menu, that's even better. You can expect Buffalo Wild Wing's signature Bird Dawgs (more on that in a minute), Pretzel Knots, Mozzarella Sticks, Hatch Chile Queso, Guacamole and Chips, Fried Pickles, Bud Light Tall Boys, and well drinks. The value menu is hitting 600 Buffalo Wild Wings locations across the US for dine-in only.

"Buffalo Wild Wings is the place to watch all the action and reconnect with friends and family this holiday season," Vice President of Brand Management and Innovation Tristan Meline said in a press release. "Our Late Night Menu gives guests a spot to enjoy some crave-worthy food and great drinks with our kitchens open late seven days a week."

As for those Bird Dogs, ICYMI, the sports bar chain introduced its spin on the viral chicken sandwich trend over the summer. It's basically a hot dog-chicken sandwich hybrid because BWW is putting fried chicken into a hot dog bun. Call it a sandwich. Don't call it a sandwich. I don't care. Just know this: It's delicious and goes down well with a beer.

The menu includes a Loaded Bird Dawg, which is piled with beer cheese, wild honey mustard, and the chicken tender, of course; the Honey BBQ Bird Dawg with a fried chicken tender, fries, and Honey BBQ sauce sandwiched between each bun; and the Buffalo Bird Dawg with the chicken tender, ranch, napa slaw, and BWW's Medium Buffalo sauce.