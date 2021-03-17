Buffalo Wild Wings Will Offer Free Wings Every Time March Madness Games Go to OT

College basketball fans have some pent-up excitement to work out of their systems this month after the NCAA tournament took 2020 off due to the pandemic.

Buffalo Wild Wings, a chain with more TVs than Best Buy, is ready for the return of March Madness. Part of the celebration is that it'll give away free boneless wings -- aka adult chicken nuggets -- every time a game goes to overtime during the tournament.

To get the free wings, you'll need to be a Blazin' Rewards member. You'll have to check-in at a B-Dubs location or place an online order through Blazin' Rewards within 30 minutes of an overtime game ending. If you do that, you'll have six free wings added to your Blazin' Rewards account the following day.

If you're not patient enough for that or choose not to base your meals around the results of college sports, the wing stop is offering a package with 20 boneless wings, 20 traditional wings, and fries for $39.99 throughout the tournament. That's good, because, if history tells us anything, it's that a major sporting event hasn't taken place unless America has consumed a shocking number of chicken wings.