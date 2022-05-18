Buffalo Wild Wings Has a Mtn Dew Cocktail Using Its Exclusive Soda

Earlier this year, Buffalo Wild Wings announced that it's getting an exclusive Mtn Dew flavor.

On May 18, the wing chain announced that the soda, Mtn Dew Legend, will now be available at locations across the country. Legend pulls in notes of blackberry, citrus, and ginger. It's one of a deluge of new Mtn Dew flavors that have been released this year.

The big difference between Mtn Dew Legend and, say, Mtn Dew Flamin' Hot or Mtn Dew Purple Thunder is that you can get Legend in a cocktail at Buffalo Wild Wings. The cocktail is called the Legendary Long Island, and it includes Legend with vodka, rum, tequila, triple sec, and lemon sour. It sounds... it sounds like an adventure.

If you're painfully curious, the chicken wing slingers say the Legendary Long Island goes well with the Parmesan Garlic or Asian Zing sauces, as well as the Southern Chicken Sandwich or Buffalo Chicken Tots. It also notes that you could go deep in your love of stunt foods and try it with the Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Sauce that launched back in April.

Look at those options. The world truly is your oyster.