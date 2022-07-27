Buffalo Wild Wings Is Giving Out Free Wings for National Chicken Wing Day

Food holidays have a rhythm that is easy to understand. Is it National Ice Cream Day? You’re probably getting some free ice cream somewhere. National Hamburger Day? Burgers at a discount. National Pickle Day? I’m not sure what you do, but I’m sure there are discounted pickles somewhere.

It is the same with National Chicken Wing Day on July 29. There are free wings at the many restaurant chains that have made chicken arms their bread and butter. So, for their sake, feign surprise that Buffalo Wild Wings has a free wings deal.

All day on July 29, you can grab six free boneless or traditional wings at the sauce palace. To get those wings, dine in at any Buffalo Wild Wings and spend at least $10. Then you can tack on a half-dozen wings on the house.

If those wings make you feel particularly lucky and are a Blazin' Rewards Member, pop into the mobile app for a chance to win free wings for a year. You’re going to be the toast of many get-togethers if you’re the big winner.