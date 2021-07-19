Buffalo Wild Wings Just Dropped a New Chicken Sandwich

For nearly two years, eateries around the country have been locked in a battle to unleash the world's best chicken sandwich. Buffalo Wild Wings, surprisingly, has had no dog in the fight. Until now, that is. The chain just dropped a new chicken sandwich it hopes will shut down the competition for good.

While some restaurants have opted to go all out with their chicken sandwiches, BWW has decided to keep it simple. Its new Classic Chicken Sandwich features a hand-breaded, beer-battered chicken breast topped with nothing but pickles and mayo on a challah roll, per a press release. That's the whole sandwich. No bells, no whistles, no hard-to-pronounce sauces.

If you want to dress it up a little though, you can. According to the Buffalo Wild Wings website, you can add a drizzle of wild sauce for no extra charge. The new sammie comes with a side of natural-cut fries and costs $5.99. If you're eating at your local BWW, you can also add a tall house beer for an additional $3.

The new chicken sandwich is now available nationwide for dine-in or carry-out. The only way to find out how it stacks up against the rest is to try it for yourself.