Buffalo Wild Wings Is Launching 4 New Sauces, Including Pizza Wings

When you make a stop for wings, the star of the show isn't the chicken. What you're looking for is a great sauce. The perfect sauce can make a plate of wings the best part of dinner or the football game or your 1am snack time.

For wing fanatics, new sauces are reason for enthusiastic curiosity. So, gird yourselves. Buffalo Wild Wings is coming out with four new sauces that are available now. You're now going to have the option of getting Orange Chicken, Lemon Pepper, a reimagined Blazin' sauce, and Pizza Wings, which are only available for a little while. It's the first new sauce to hit the menu since Original Buffalo in November 2019 and, before that, Jammin’ Jalapeño in November 2018, according to a representative.

The Orange Chicken will be the familiar flavor with cayenne peppers and a special B-Dubs fortune cookie. Lemon Pepper is loaded with lemon, black pepper, and butter. The refreshed Blazin' sauce is going to be spicy as hell. (At least, it looks that way on paper.) The sauce is crafted with Carolina Reapers as well as a base of "hot sauce, vinegar, and a hint of red bell pepper and onion."

Then there are Pizza Wings, which are the limited-time offer, but also may be the most alluring. The other flavors are known quantities. They feel like safe bets for a solid sauce. Pizza Wings? That could be great or, you know, not so great. When you order them, you're getting a garlic parmesan sauce dusted with dried tomato powder and basil.

The wing chain says that this is "just the beginning." Its culinary team "has been hard at work over the last eight months developing a line of new and unique sauces to be rolled out in the coming years," according to the announcement.

"Our sauces and assortment of flavors are what people really love about Buffalo Wild Wings and there will be no more important platform that we execute related to our food than our sauces," Jamie Carawan, Vice President of Brand Menu and Culinary, said. "We should own the conversation when it comes to wing sauce flavors and we intend to do that."

On top of the new sauces, the chain is also adding a new vegetarian option: Cauliflower Wings. Those are coming out with Asian Zing sauce, topped with everything pretzel spice, sesame, garlic, salt, pepper, Fresno peppers, and scallions. Though, you can get them tossed in whatever sauce you want.

To entice you into trying the new sauces, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering free delivery on orders placed through its site or mobile app from September 10-30. It's probably no coincidence that this is all landing just at the start of what will probably be a very weird NFL season.