Buffalo Wild Wings Is Introducing a New Chicken Sandwich Smothered in Wing Sauce

Buffalo Wild Wings' roster of sauces and seasonings includes 26 different flavors. And while you can slather them on your wings of choice—bone-in, boneless, you name it—the sports bar chain is introducing a new chicken sandwich that's the perfect platform for your favorite flavor.

The Saucy Chicken Sandwich, which hit menus on July 13, features hand-breaded chicken smothered in the sauce or seasoning of your choice—anything from the Honey BBQ and Spicy Garlic to Lemon Pepper and Mango Habanero—then topped with pickles and sandwiched between a toasted challah bun.

BWW's is arguing that—unlike competitors in the ongoing chicken sandwich wars—the chain's vast variety of sauces sets its sammie apart. There are a lot more options than the typical classic or spicy. Now if you need a little help choosing, we've got you covered with a definitive ranking of every last sauce listed on menus.

"At Buffalo Wild Wings, we pride ourselves on our 26 sauces and seasonings—it’s what sets us apart from the rest," Chief Marketing Officer Rita Patel said in the announcement. "So when we were thinking about developing a new Chicken Sandwich for our menu, we knew we had to bring all of our sauces and seasonings to it."

In June, the chain reignited the age-old hot dog-sandwich debate by slapping its chicken tenders between a wiener bun and calling it the Bird Dawg. The menu includes several iterations of the maybe sandwich: the Loaded Bird Dawg with beer cheese and wild honey mustard; the BBQ Bird Dawg that is topped with fries and Honey BBQ sauce; and the Buffalo Bird Dawg, which features ranch, napa slaw, and BWW's Medium Buffalo sauce.