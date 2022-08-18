Buffalo Wild Wings Just Launched Its First-Ever Pizza & It's Topped with Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings has mastered the art of game day grub with its unbeatable beer and wing combos, but now the chain is adding yet another bar classic to menus—with a definitively on-brand twist.

BWW is unleashing its first-ever pizza creation and, naturally, it's topped with boneless wings and drizzled in buffalo sauce. The Boneless Bar Pizza hit restaurants nationwide August 17 and is available for dine-in only.

"Buffalo Wild Wings is the ultimate football destination for a legendary gameday experience," Chief Marketing Officer Rita Patel said in a blog post. "With wings tossed in any of our 26 sauces and seasoning, 30-plus beer taps, wall-to-wall TVs, and now Boneless Bar Pizza, why would fans choose to go anywhere else?"