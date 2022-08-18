Buffalo Wild Wings Just Launched Its First-Ever Pizza & It's Topped with Wings
As if we'd expect anything less from the wing slinger.
Buffalo Wild Wings has mastered the art of game day grub with its unbeatable beer and wing combos, but now the chain is adding yet another bar classic to menus—with a definitively on-brand twist.
BWW is unleashing its first-ever pizza creation and, naturally, it's topped with boneless wings and drizzled in buffalo sauce. The Boneless Bar Pizza hit restaurants nationwide August 17 and is available for dine-in only.
"Buffalo Wild Wings is the ultimate football destination for a legendary gameday experience," Chief Marketing Officer Rita Patel said in a blog post. "With wings tossed in any of our 26 sauces and seasoning, 30-plus beer taps, wall-to-wall TVs, and now Boneless Bar Pizza, why would fans choose to go anywhere else?"
The 'za comes in two iterations. The thin-crust Buffalo Boneless Bar Pizza is topped with ranch dressing, bleu cheese crumbles, mozzarella cheese, boneless buffalo wings (tossed in medium sauce), pickled hot peppers, and chopped green onions. It's drizzled with more medium buffalo sauce for good measure.
The second pie, Honey BBQ Boneless Bar Pizza, is smothered in mozzarella and cheddar jack cheeses, boneless wings hand-spun in Honey BBQ sauce, bacon crumbles, pickled hot peppers, and green onions with more Honey BBQ sauce on top. Both are available for $9.99.