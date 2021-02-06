Everyone Gets Free Buffalo Wild Wings if the Super Bowl Goes into Overtime

The football players aren't the only athletes competing on Super Bowl Sunday. Keeping that steady beer buzz while downing a dozen buffalo wings and screaming at your QB through the TV is practically a sport in of itself. As such, the Chiefs and Buccs won't be the only ones putting in the extra effort should the game go into overtime.

For the past few years, Buffalo Wild Wings has been offering up the ultimate free food promo: should the game go into overtime, everyone in the US gets free wings. And while the last two Super Bowls have disappointed in that department, you've got another shot on February 7.

Should the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup go into overtime—and there's a 10% chance of that, according to BWW's gaming partner, BetMGM—then everyone in the US and Canada can claim a free six-piece order of boneless wings at their location Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant on February 22, 2021 from 4-7pm.