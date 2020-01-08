Buffalo Wild Wings' New Deal Lands You Free Wings Every Week

You ought to be getting yourself some free wings almost anytime you make your way to a Buffalo Wild Wings. After two years in the grave, the spicy wing chain brought back its buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) traditional wings deal that you can take advantage of every Tuesday.
Now, you can get some free wings on Thursdays. Starting January 9, B-Dubs is offering BOGO boneless wings in any size. The BOGO deal will be available every Thursday following the January 9 kick-off. (That start date means you never got to take advantage of it during Thursday night football. Like the Browns' unofficial motto, better luck next year, maybe.)
The deal is available for dine-in orders at all sports bar locations (so not an Express, for example). Some locations will also honor the deal for takeout, but you'll have to check with your local hub to find out for sure.
Just like with the Tuesday deal, you can get whatever sauce you'd like with it, but you won't be able to get the bone-in wings. It's just adult chicken nuggets for you.
This 10-Pound Stuffed Pizza Is a Crust-Lover's Dream
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.