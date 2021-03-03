Buffalo Wild Wings Just Launched a Spicy Truffle Wing Sauce

There are a whole lot of sauces at Buffalo Wild Wings. It's a universe of honey-sweet sauces, spicy spreads, and flavorful spice rubs. If you were placing bets on what the next sauce to hit the menu will be, prepare for disappointment. It's unlikely that you're winning money on this one.

In fact, Truffalo probably wasn't on the board at all. Buffalo Wild Wings is launching a cleverly-named sauce that combines truffles and a spicy Buffalo sauce. The sauce, which will only be on the menu for a little while, is made with real white truffles and is available nationwide starting March 3.

Buffalo Wild Wings has occasionally dabbled in flashy sauce additions that border on the kind eye-catching stunts other chains might get after. More often, however, it has added appealing flavors that aren't off-the-wall. Last fall, the chain added four new wings, including Pizza Wings, which might come closest to resembling the spectacle over substance kind of stunt that is familiar in the world of chain restaurants. Still, the others were good. The kind of addition regulars will hope stick around: Orange Chicken, Blazin' Carolina Reaper, and Lemon Pepper.

Truffalo might be a surprising combination, but the results sit a little closer to the sensible additions rather than a menu addition aimed at spectacle. It manages to stick a balance between the funky truffle flavor and the familiar tang of Buffalo sauce. Though, the musky smell of truffle dominates everything. You're going to know the delivery driver is outside by the smells drifting through the door.