Buffalo Wild Wings' Weekly Free Wings Deal Is Back After 2 Years

When you run a promotion for almost 35 years and allow it to disappear in a puff of smoke, people will have strong feelings. Buffalo Wild Wings has tried new things, but now it's going to try something old. After a two-year hiatus -- and loads of tweets asking for its return -- it is bringing back Wing Tuesdays.
When you're dining in on a Tuesday and place an order for traditional wings, you'll get an order of traditional wings for free. However you look at it -- half-price wings, BOGO wings -- it's a win. You're getting more wings on Tuesdays.
"We recognize how important Wing Tuesdays is to our story, and we’re thrilled to bring back this iconic program to all sports bars," said Seth Freeman, the company's chief marketing officer.
The announcement was made not by the wing slingers, but by someone who has sources you trust, ESPN's Adam Schefter. Having the NFL insider make the announcement is all part of the wing chain's effort to return "to its roots as the Great American Sports Bar," it said in a statement. (And because you watch a lot of NFL games at B-Dubs on... Tuesdays?)
