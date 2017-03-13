This $2.2M Super Yacht Comes with a Fire Pit and a Jacuzzi

With the wind in your hair, the sun at your back, and a $2.2 million, 50-foot, leather and blue morta oak deck sitting under your ass, you'll feel a bit like James Bond as you speed along the waves in Bugatti's latest innovation -- a yacht the ultra-luxury car brand calls the the Niniette 66.

Paired with its super-fast high-end model, last year's Chiron, the Bugatti boat is part of a collaboration between Bugatti and Palmer Johnson, one of the hottest builders of superyachts in the world. The Niniette is an exercise in excess, constructed with the sweeping line work and design elements Bugatti's known for, and comes with a champagne bar, jacuzzi, and fire pit built into its deck. Based on the photos and concept work provided below, none of those leisurely additions clutter up the yacht's elegance. According to press materials, Bugatti first approached Palmer Johnson with the idea of a collaboration in 2015, with the goal of bringing "the unmistakable design DNA of Bugatti" to, well, a yacht.