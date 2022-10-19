This New Bugles Flavor Is a Dream Snack Food Collaboration

Few things in life are as enjoyable as ranch dressing and Bugles. Just ask any Midwesterner, or anyone with good taste, for that matter. Now, thanks to a collaboration between Hidden Valley Ranch and Bugles, you can enjoy the best of both worlds, just as Hannah Montana intended.

This collaboration comes after the snack brand introduced more off-the-wall savory flavors like chili cheese and nacho cheese and sweet flavors like chocolate peanut butter, churro, and caramel. Nevertheless, the timeless flavor profile persisted, and now we have perhaps the greatest collaboration since Lady Gaga and Beyoncé joined forces for "Telephone."

For around $5, you can grab a 7.5-ounce bag, and for about $9, you can grab yourself a 14.5-ounce bag, so these ranch-flavored beauties are practically a steal. Get in the spirit by getting a bag and then putting each ranch-covered Bugle on your fingertips and act like a crazed witch. It is spooky season, after all.