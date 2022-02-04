Build-A-Bear Now Offers Sensual Stuffed Animals for Adults

Build-A-Bear has traditionally been known as the place where the wealthiest kid in your fifth-grade class has their birthday party. But in this tough economy, even the stuffed animal workshop has found a way to branch out. The company has launched Build-A-Bear After Dark, which bravely poses the question: "Who said stuffed animals were just for the kids?"

Now, you can buy a sexed-up stuffed lion decked out in a sultry, silky evening robe or a stuffed bunny holding a bottle of Rosé and wearing a Rosé over Roses shirt. Like traditional Build-A-Bear animals, these After Dark ones are entirely customizable. You can pick your sexy bear's outfits, sound, accessories, and even record a custom voice message.

"The Build-A-Bear stuffed animal gift collection has something for everyone—including stuffed animals for adults who are just kids at heart," the Build-A-Bear website states. "From stuffed animals from your favorite movies and franchises to teddy bear gifts for adults celebrating life's achievements, there are plenty of stuffed animals for adults to love and snuggle with."

If you want to give an adult in your life a special bear, but maybe don't want it to be dressed so risqué, the adult collection of Build-A-Bears also offers Super Bowl, Star Wars, sporting, and other themed accessories. You can shop for gifts for adults on the Build-A-Bear website.