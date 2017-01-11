This Spearfisherman's Bull Shark Attack Is 40 Seconds of Pure Terror

By now, we can all agree the rare footage of a Ghost Shark that emerged a few weeks ago is, well, creepy as hell. But it turns out video of the prehistoric, alien-like shark pales in comparison to a chilling new clip that captures the intense moments when a spearfisherman was attacked by a bull shark.

As you can see in the brief video (shown above), a spearfisherman was mid-dive when the unprovoked predator emerges from deeper waters in a full-on attack. Fortunately, the spearfisherman notices the approaching shark and manages to fire a spear directly into its wide-open mouth, causing it to writhe and spiral back toward the bottom. The spearfisherman abandons the tethered speargun and escapes to the surface, ending the intense 40 seconds of terror.