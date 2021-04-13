Bulleit Bourbon Made an Earth Day Cocktail Kit With American Forests

Bulleit Bourbon is trying to help you see how your cocktails can be a little more sustainable for Earth Day on April 22. Spirits and beer aren't always the most environmentally friendly products. The water usage alone is significant. (Though there are absolutely breweries and distilleries working toward sustainability.)

The bourbon maker's Earth Day cocktail kit focuses on things you can do at home to make your cocktail process a little more sustainable. That includes using compostable and recycled materials, as well as growing your own garnishes. The kit was created in partnership with American Forests, a nonprofit conservation organization, and made available through Cocktail Courier. Additionally, 22% of the sales in April will be donated to American Forests. It's part of Bulleit's commitment to plant a million trees over the next five years, which was announced late last year.