Bulleit Bourbon Made an Earth Day Cocktail Kit With American Forests
It comes with tips on making cocktails a little more sustainable.
Bulleit Bourbon is trying to help you see how your cocktails can be a little more sustainable for Earth Day on April 22. Spirits and beer aren't always the most environmentally friendly products. The water usage alone is significant. (Though there are absolutely breweries and distilleries working toward sustainability.)
The bourbon maker's Earth Day cocktail kit focuses on things you can do at home to make your cocktail process a little more sustainable. That includes using compostable and recycled materials, as well as growing your own garnishes. The kit was created in partnership with American Forests, a nonprofit conservation organization, and made available through Cocktail Courier. Additionally, 22% of the sales in April will be donated to American Forests. It's part of Bulleit's commitment to plant a million trees over the next five years, which was announced late last year.
There are two versions of the kit: the classic and the mini. Both come with pineapple cordial and citrus stock, as well as dehydrated lemon wheels and, of course, Bulleit Bourbon. The citrus stock is made "using the leftover hulls of citrus,' and the cordial is made from pulp and skins of pineapple leftover after juicing. Both kits also include bartending tips printed on seed paper that will, the company hopes, prompt you to plant it and grow garnishes for your cocktails. It also has two upcycled Bulleit rocks glasses in the classic kit.
The classic will run you $70, and the mini costs $35. Both will come with tips on how to bartend a little more sustainably from mixologist Carley Gaskin. It's a small step toward making your routines and favorite activities more sustainable.