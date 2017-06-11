A Popular Canned Tuna Is Being Recalled over 'Life-Threatening' Illness Concerns

Even if you don't particularly enjoy eating tuna fish, there's a good chance you've got at least one can floating around your pantry or kitchen cabinets. If that's the case, you should check it out now that federal health officials have announced a massive recall involving a popular type of Bumble Bee canned tuna, warning it could be spoiled or contaminated and lead to life-threatening illnesses.
As explained in a public health notice from the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Bumble Bee Foods has voluntarily recalled more than 31,500 cases of its canned Chunk Light tuna, which the company said were produced last month and distributed to stores across the country. Bumble Bee said "process deviations" during production at one of its partner facilities potentially resulted in "contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens, which could lead to life-threatening illness if consumed." Yikes.
While the FDA emphasized there are currently no reports of people becoming sick after eating the tainted tuna, the agency strongly urged people who have cans that match the list of three affected UPC codes to throw them in the trash. You can find a full list of the recalled cans right here, on the FDA's website; additionally, Bumble Bee directed customers with questions to call them at (888) 820-1947.
Ultimately, we're not sure what's scarier -- contaminated canned tuna or bottles of Corona containing glass shards.
