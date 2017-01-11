Man Bungee Jumps 240 Feet to Dunk a Cookie in Tea Mug

There are some pretty obscure Guinness World Records out there. If you’re bold enough to devise something completely insane and execute it, you can certainly cement yourself in the annals of history, just like 24-year-old Simon Berry did when he bungee jumped from 240 feet to dunk a cookie into a mug of tea.

Berry, a native of the United Kingdom sporting a burly beard and a fierce shock of thick hair, fearlessly jumped from the dizzying height and submerged his cookie with razor-sharp precision. This is basically how superheroes eat snacks.

To document just how gnarly the feat actually is, Berry filmed his jump with a mounted head camera, so you can watch from a first-person perspective as he plummets toward his Union Jack-themed mug. Berry clasped one hand over the other to give himself greater control over the cookie, which he easily could have dropped or taken a nibble from during his descent.