Quick, Burger King Is Offering $1 Whoppers on Wednesday
In case you're struggling to figure out what to eat today.
When the clock strikes 11am and your stomach starts to grumble, the countdown is on to find something for lunch before the afternoon fades into night. Burger King may not always be the answer, but on days like Wednesday, when Whoppers are just a dollar, it very well could be. Move over Taco Tuesday, it’s Whopper Wednesday at BK.
If you’re strapped for something to eat or just have been craving a Whopper, fire up the Burger King app and check out what BK’s serving up. Under the “offers” tab, BK cravers will find a Whopper Wednesday deal that’ll get you one sandwich for $1. There’s a limit of one Whopper per customer at that price, though, and the deal only applies to the standard Whopper—not specialty versions, according to the offer's fine print in the app. Unfortunately, you can't use this offer when ordering for delivery, so you'll have to mask up and pull into the drive-thru.
The King recently revealed its Whopper recipe, providing a detailed look at what does and doesn’t go into it. It wasn’t so much that Burger King wanted Whopper-wanters recreating the burger at home, but that the eatery wanted to spotlight a lack of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives.
We’ve all been stuck home, for the most part, for the last seven months and let’s face it: You’re probably tired of eating the same things week after week. You deserve a $1 Whopper after sitting through all those Zoom calls that could have been emails.
