Burger King Is Giving Away Free & Cheap Food for 12 Straight Days This Month

While some may be celebrating the holidays with a 12 Days of Caviar set, others of us (*cough, cough* me) don't have the money to drop a cool $650 on fish eggs. For the latter camp, Burger King is rolling out its own countdown to Christmas that gets you cheap deals on your fave fast food for 12 straight days, Fast Food Post reports.

Between December 6 and December 17, the Whopper slinger is giving Royal Perks members (more on that in a min) free and cheap food in the spirit of giving. That's what the season is all about, right?

Here's the full lineup of BK's Perks Wonderland promotion:

Get a free Whopper Jr. with any $1 purchase on December 6

Snag $3 Whoppers (Impossible Whoppers included) on December 7

Free Single Croissan’wich when you spend $1 on December 8

You can get a $5 Whopper Meal on December 9

Get free delivery when you spend $5 or more on December 10

$3 off all orders of $20 or more on December 11

Free Cheeseburger with any $1 purchase on December 12

Snag a free Original Chicken Sandwich with any $1 purchase on December 13

You can get a $3 Whopper or Impossible Whopper on December 14

Get a Double Whopper for $5 when you order small fries on December 15

Free Hershey Sundae Pie with all $1 purchases on December 16

Get 3x rewards points on all eligible purchases on December 17



Not to mention, Burger King is reportedly surprising Royal Perks members with a holiday gift. If you haven't already joined the program, now's the time to do it—clearly.