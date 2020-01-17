Burger King Just Added Impossible Whoppers to Its 2-for-$6 Deal

If you haven't had the opportunity to try an Impossible Whopper, the plant-based burger that shook the fast food world when it launched last year, then now would be a good time. Burger King has been running its popular 2-for-$6 promotion sporadically, but this time around, you can actually opt for an Impossible Whopper as one of your sandwich options.
For this promotion, these are the following sandwiches you have to choose from, a spokesperson for the company told Thrillist:
- Impossible Whopper
- Whopper
- Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich
You can make your meal deal even more fun by comparing a Whopper with an Impossible Whopper to see if you can tell the two apart. Or you could opt for a Crispy Chicken Sandwich and a Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich to see if the latter actually packs some heat. Or, you know, you could just get a chicken sandwich and a Whopper because you love diversity. It's up to you.
This promotion will only be around for a little while, so seize your chance to hop on the bandwagon and try an Impossible Whopper ASAP.
