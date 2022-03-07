Burger King's New Whopper Melt Sandwiches Are Available Nationwide Now

After successfully testing out the new Whopper sandwich in Toledo, Ohio earlier this year, Burger King is finally dropping Whopper Melts nationwide.

The new sandwich, which comes in three varieties, is a meltier way to enjoy a classic. Although the Whopper Melt sandwiches look different, with two thick slices of toast serving as the bun, each sandwich still offers the brand’s iconic flame-grilled beef patties. According to the have it your way brand, these new cheesy additions to the menu are just the first of many Whopper innovations to come this year.

This is what’s between those new toasty buns:

Whopper Melt: two slices of toasted bread, layered with two flame-grilled Whopper Jr. Patties, American cheese, caramelized onions, and Stacker Sauce

two slices of toasted bread, layered with two flame-grilled Whopper Jr. Patties, American cheese, caramelized onions, and Stacker Sauce Spicy Whopper Melt: two slices of toasted bread, layered with two Whopper Jr. Patties, topped with melty American cheese, jalapeños, caramelized onions, and a creamy, spicy sauce

two slices of toasted bread, layered with two Whopper Jr. Patties, topped with melty American cheese, jalapeños, caramelized onions, and a creamy, spicy sauce Bacon Whopper Melt: two slices of toasted bread, layered with two Whopper Jr. Patties of flame-grilled beef, American cheese, crispy bacon, caramelized onions, and Stacker Sauce

To celebrate the latest menu innovation, Burger King is offering Royal Perks members curated Whopper Melt Meal combos, starting at $6 for a limited time. Members can access the deal in the BK App and bk.com only. The new Whoppers will be available to both perks members and fans starting Thursday, March 10, 2022.