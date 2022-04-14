The $5 Your Way Meal Is Back at Burger King

Burger King's $5 Your Way Meal is back! First introduced in December 2021, the deal gets you an absolute heap of food for very little money. It is one of a few value meals that have reemerged in the last week. After a while, it felt like value meals were less valuable, these returns are more than welcome.

For your $5, you get a Double Whopper Jr., a small order of fries, a four-piece order of chicken nuggets, and a small drink. The Double Whopper Jr. has two Whopper Jr. beef patties, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayo, onion, and pickles stacked into a toasted sesame seed bun. Even though it's got "Jr." in its name, there's really nothing small about this burger.

You can see if your local Burger King offers the Your Way Meal through the Burger King website, where you can also place your order. Given how fast it disappeared off the menu in December, it's not likely to be around for long this time either, so take advantage of the deal while you can.