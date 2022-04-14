The $5 Your Way Meal Is Back at Burger King
The value-priced combo meal is back, but not for long.
Burger King's $5 Your Way Meal is back! First introduced in December 2021, the deal gets you an absolute heap of food for very little money. It is one of a few value meals that have reemerged in the last week. After a while, it felt like value meals were less valuable, these returns are more than welcome.
For your $5, you get a Double Whopper Jr., a small order of fries, a four-piece order of chicken nuggets, and a small drink. The Double Whopper Jr. has two Whopper Jr. beef patties, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayo, onion, and pickles stacked into a toasted sesame seed bun. Even though it's got "Jr." in its name, there's really nothing small about this burger.
You can see if your local Burger King offers the Your Way Meal through the Burger King website, where you can also place your order. Given how fast it disappeared off the menu in December, it's not likely to be around for long this time either, so take advantage of the deal while you can.
Want more food deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.