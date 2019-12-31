Burger King's 5-for-$4 Menu Is Back With a Bacon Cheeseburger, Nuggets & More

If your new year's resolution is to save money eating out in 2020 then you can start early a little, thanks to Burger King. The royal burger slinger announced Monday it's bringing back its 5-for-$4 deal. It's a whole meal for when you're super hungry, but only have a few bucks on hand -- you can even tack a treat from the value menu.
For this deal, you can get a bacon cheeseburger, four-piece order of chicken nuggets, a cookie, a 16oz soft drink, and a value sized fries -- all for $4 (before tax, of course). It's basically an appetizer, main, and dessert for the price of change you'll find in your couch. This offer is only available at participating Burger King locations and can't be activated when ordering through the mobile app, unfortunately.
It seems like Burger King may just be going head-to-head with its competitor, McDonald's, which also brought back its 2-for-$5 mix-and-match deal. Which is the better value, though? You decide.
h/t: Chew Boom
This Hot Cheetos Cookie Is a Sweet Kick of Heat
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.