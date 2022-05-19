Burger King Just Added This Fan-Favorite Menu Item to Its 2 for $5 Mix n' Match Deal
You're going to want to get in on this deal.
Back in 2020, Burger King made its already popular 2 for $6 deal even cheaper with the introduction of its 2 for $5 Mix n' Match menu. In the years since, the Whopper slinger has continued to update the promotion to include new menu favorites, which now include Chicken Fries.
Burger King is refreshing its $5 Mix n' Match promotion with the addition of a 9-piece serving of Chicken Fries, Chew Boom reports. As the deal title appropriately spells out, you can choose two items off the select menu for just $5.
Here's what you can get:
- 9-piece Chicken Fries
- Big King Sandwich
- Original Chicken Sandwich
- Single Quarter Pound King Sandwich
Just order via the BK app or mention the Mix n' Match in real life to snag the deal. The chain did not say how long the promotion would be available but noted it would be a limited run.
While BK's Chicken Fries have remained a staple on menus for years now, the chain has also introduced new iterations. In fact, all the way back in 2015, Buffalo Chicken Fries hit stores for a limited run before Cheetos-Dusted Chicken Fries followed.
