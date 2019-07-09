Burger King Just Unleashed $1 Crispy Tacos Nationwide

Burger King is being weird again. However, unlike when it tweeted cryptic messages and unleashed alarmingly colorful burgers, this is the good kind of weird. The Whopper slinger announced Tuesday that it's adding a taco to its nationwide menu. Yes, a taco... at Burger King.
No, this isn't some weird IHOP nonsense where Burger King is going to show you a burger and call it a taco. The Crispy Taco is hitting BK menus nationwide for just $1, and you can get it now (it will cost a little more in Hawaii and Alaska). The menu item features seasoned beef, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, and taco sauce, all encased in a crispy tortilla shell.
Strangely enough, this isn't the first time the chain has served up tacos on its value menu. As recently as 2010, there was a taco option available at Burger King, according to a nutrition fact sheet archived by the Internet Archive.
The BK Crispy Taco will only be available for a limited time. It's available now, though some locations appear to have gotten them a little earlier, as noted by some diners on Twitter. There's no timeline for their disappearance at the moment, so if you eat enough of them, maybe it'll stick around.
