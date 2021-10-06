Burger King Adds Plant-Based Nuggets to Its Menu

Early this morning, Burger King announced its latest menu addition, an all-new, fiery hot chicken nugget made with flavor-packed ghost peppers. As if that weren't enough to cancel our dinner plans and send us straight to BK, maybe this is. The fast food joint is once again teaming up with Impossible Foods, this time to test its first-ever plant-based nugget.

This happens to mark a major milestone for the chain as well, with BK now the first quick-service restaurant brand to partner with Impossible Foods for a chicken-less chicken nugget. Beginning October 11, Des Moines, Boston, and Miami will welcome the collaboration in the form of eight-piece nugget orders with your choice of dipping sauce. Think, the same golden-brown, crispy breading and tender inside we all know and love, just without any actual meat.

"This isn't the first time we've teamed up with Impossible to make waves in the industry. In 2019, we became the first quick-service restaurant to serve the award-winning, plant-based Impossible patty and offer the iconic Impossible Whopper," chief marketing officer Ellie Doty said in a press release. "So, it's only fitting we're the first global QSR to test the Impossible Nuggets. We're excited to hear what our guests in the test markets think of this latest innovation."

While you won't be able to get the Plant-Based Nuggets nationwide just yet, at least you can satiate that craving with an Impossible Whopper. Or, for the carnivores in the group, why not give those Ghost Pepper Nuggets a go.

The latter debut, which features white meat chicken and perfect flavor-to-heat balance, is already available for loyalty members via the app. It'll go nationwide on October 11 as well.