Burger King Expands Its Bacon King Lineup with New Garlic and Breakfast Versions
Everything is better with bacon.
Bacon is kind of like hot sauce. That is, there are few things that don't taste better with a little bit (or a lot) of it on top. Burger King is bringing even more of the crispy, smokey meat you love to its Bacon King burger lineup with two new sandwiches.
For a limited time, when you stop by Burger King for breakfast, lunch, or dinner you'll be able to order up one of the new bacon-forward options: the Breakfast Bacon King or Garlic & Bacon King sandwich. The former features folded egg, a sausage patty, two slices of bacon, a slice of American cheese, and a smear of the King's new maple buttery sauce on a brioche bun. The latter boasts two quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patties, three half slices of bacon, garlic pieces, two slices of American cheese, and mayo on a sesame seed bun.
The garlic pieces are sliced and fried. The Garlic & Bacon King comes in single and double versions so you really can, you know, have it your way.
The Breakfast Bacon King will cost you $4.29, while the Garlic & Bacon King Sandwich costs $6.99. If you're looking for something simpler, and a little cheaper, but don't want to sacrifice in the bacon department, Burger King is serving up Your Way Bacon Cheeseburgers for $1.