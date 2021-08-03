Burger King Expands Its Bacon King Lineup with New Garlic and Breakfast Versions

Everything is better with bacon.

By Caitlyn Hitt

Published on 8/3/2021 at 5:06 PM

Bacon is kind of like hot sauce. That is, there are few things that don't taste better with a little bit (or a lot) of it on top. Burger King is bringing even more of the crispy, smokey meat you love to its Bacon King burger lineup with two new sandwiches. 

For a limited time, when you stop by Burger King for breakfast, lunch, or dinner you'll be able to order up one of the new bacon-forward options: the Breakfast Bacon King or Garlic & Bacon King sandwich. The former features folded egg, a sausage patty, two slices of bacon, a slice of American cheese, and a smear of the King's new maple buttery sauce on a brioche bun. The latter boasts two quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patties, three half slices of bacon, garlic pieces, two slices of American cheese, and mayo on a sesame seed bun.

The garlic pieces are sliced and fried. The Garlic & Bacon King comes in single and double versions so you really can, you know, have it your way.

The Breakfast Bacon King will cost you $4.29, while the Garlic & Bacon King Sandwich costs $6.99. If you're looking for something simpler, and a little cheaper, but don't want to sacrifice in the bacon department, Burger King is serving up Your Way Bacon Cheeseburgers for $1.

