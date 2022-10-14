Burger King's Revamped $5 Your Way Meal Includes an All-New Menu Item

There's nothing not to love about Burger King's Your Way Meal. You get to scarf down the fast food favorites of your choice for just $5. And while the lineup is always good, the Whopper slinger just added an all-new menu item to choose from, Fast Food Post reports.

As part of the chain's revamped $5 Your Way Meal, Burger King is adding the option for its rookie BBQ Bacon Whopper Jr., which features a flame-grilled beef patty piled with bacon, BBQ sauce, mayo, lettuce, onions, tomato, and dill pickles on a lightly toasted bun.

Here's the full lineup for $5 Your Way Meal options:

BBQ Bacon Whopper Jr.

Original Whopper Jr.

Four-piece Chicken Nuggets

No matter what you choose out of the trio, you'll get a small fry and a small drink to wash it down. Now if you want to spend even less than that Lincoln, you can actually do so. For the entire month of October, Burger King is asking fans to explore paranormal activity in exchange for BOGO Whoppers.

"We at Burger King are excited to put a new twist on our long-standing tradition of surprising our guests around Halloween," Brand Communications Director Andrea Beer said in an announcement. "This year, we encourage customers to hunt for ghosts wherever they like to hang out. And if they find one, we’re doubly excited to reward them for sharing their spaces."

And while you're at it, give the new Ghost Pepper Whopper a try.