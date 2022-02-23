Burger King Adds Big King Burger to Its 2 for $5 Deal

Burger King may have gotten rid of the Whopper on its value menu, but it isn't leaving burger fans out there hanging without a decent replacement option. The chain is adding the Big King to its value menu, offering customers the opportunity to get it and any other items on its 2 for $5 Mix-and-Match deal.

The Big King is the Burger King equivalent of a McDonald's Big Mac, with two beef patties, two onion slices, lettuce, two slices of American cheese, and Stacker sauce, all piled on to a toasted sesame bun. The sandwich typically retails for $5.49, so the move over to the value menu is going to save you plenty of cash.

The Big King won't be on the value menu for long, but it joins the single Quarter Pounder King, Original Chicken Sandwich, and the Big Fish. You'll be able to get two of the above items for $5 at participating Burger King restaurants across the country.

Check out all of Burger King's value meal offers on the website or through the app.