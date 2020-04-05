Burger King Just Brought Back This Huge, McDonald's-Trolling Burger

Throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic, fast-food joints have turned down the sauciness. There's been little sniping on Twitter or outright making commercials that attack a rival. Nonetheless, Burger King is re-introducing its Big Mac-trolling Big King XL.
Unlike when it debuted in 2019, there's a lot less straight-on trolling of McDonald's in the rollout. Either way, the Big King XL has just returned to Burger King menus nationwide. It's a lot like a Big Mac, only with one less bun and a lot more meat. It comes with a half-pound of beef topped with American cheese, onions, pickles, lettuce, and stacker sauce on a sesame seed bun.
When it was first released, it was a super big, no, let's say ultra-sized take on the no-longer-available Big King sandwich. That one looked even more like the Big Mac, including a third bun. If the ingredients and look weren't a giveaway on the Big King CL, Burger King said in the first sentence of its 2019 announcement that the burger contained 175% more meat than a Big Mac.
The Whopper slingers weren't done there. They took it a step further. McDonald's had just given out MacCoins to celebrate the Big Mac's 50th anniversary. The coins got you a free big Mac, but expired on December 31. Less than a month later, Burger King decided to let people use those expired coins to get a free Big King XL at locations in Chicago. That's the same city where McDonald's headquarters is located. Probably a coincidence, right?
No such promotion exists this time, but if you're looking for an extra meaty pseudo-Big Mac, well, you know where to get one now.
