Burger King's Big Mac-Like Sandwich Is Back and Beefy as Ever

Fast-food brands have beef, obviously, but sometimes that beef is with other fast-food brands. Whether it's Wendy's throwing shade at anyone willing to enter the ring on Twitter or fast-food Goliaths like McDonald's and Burger King going at it with competing deals—fast food can get messy. Now, Burger King is unleashing more shade by bringing back its Big Mac-like Burger, the Big King XL.

The burger originally dropped in 2019 for a limited time and was advertised as having "175% more beef" than a regular burger. The Big King XL made waves again by reappearing nationally in 2020. Now, the Big King XL is back.

The burger has two quarter-pound patties of flame-grilled beef. The patties are layered with four slices of American cheese along with lettuce, onion, pickles, and Stacker Sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun.

To celebrate the Big King XL's return, Burger King is offering Royal Perks members early digital access via BK.com or its mobile app now. The Big King XL will be available at locations nationwide later for a limited time starting this week.